Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AD.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$835.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.62 and a twelve month high of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.25.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.