Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $52.76 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.