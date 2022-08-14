Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $117,750.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at $89,098,167.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $702,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.47 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,985,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,505,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.