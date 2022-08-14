Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $117,750.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at $89,098,167.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Monday, August 8th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $702,280.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.
NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.47 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
