Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $94.87

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.87, but opened at $91.78. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $93.61, with a volume of 194,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

