Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

