Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,218 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $271,880 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

