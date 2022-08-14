Allot Communications (ALLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Allot Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

