Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.89.

TSE ALS opened at C$18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$879.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.22. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.31.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

