Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$56.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 201.11. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$41.27 and a 52-week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,910. In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,910. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$42,408.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,551,685.31.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

