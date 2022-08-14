American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $701,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after buying an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,800,000 after buying an additional 958,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

