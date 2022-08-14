American Resources (AREC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on AREC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

