AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AME opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.