Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $168.00

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 12,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $928,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

