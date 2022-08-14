Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $16.02

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 799.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI Company Profile

NYSE:E opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

