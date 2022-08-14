Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) PT at $16.02

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.02.
E has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 799.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
