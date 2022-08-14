Analyzing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $874.51 million 3.67 $14.41 million ($0.11) -451.23 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 39.98 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -2.34

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verint Systems and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verint Systems currently has a consensus price target of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.06%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Verint Systems and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems 1.56% 13.49% 5.46% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -120.69% -107.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Verint Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verint Systems beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools. The company also provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

