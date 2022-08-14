Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.83.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.30.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.