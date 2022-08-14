Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.83.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$37.57 and a 52 week high of C$55.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.30.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
