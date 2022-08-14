APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in APA by 8,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

