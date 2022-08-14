Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,955 shares of company stock worth $208,493. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

