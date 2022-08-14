Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $39,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,667,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Shares of APTV opened at $111.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 265.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

