Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $16,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,052 shares of company stock worth $75,489,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.