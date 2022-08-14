Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

