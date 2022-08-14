Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $15,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 292.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 519,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.