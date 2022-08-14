Assure (IONM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Assure to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IONM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. Assure has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assure in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

