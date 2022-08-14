aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma
In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
