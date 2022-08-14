aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

