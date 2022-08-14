Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

