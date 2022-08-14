Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Gap Up to $44.97

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.97, but opened at $47.93. Avient shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 1,883 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,816,000. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its stake in Avient by 26.8% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after purchasing an additional 508,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

