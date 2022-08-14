Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Azenta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Azenta Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.