B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Atlas’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Atlas Stock Performance

ATCO stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at $107,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Atlas by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

