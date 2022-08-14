Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €5.88 ($6.00) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.49.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

