Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in New Relic were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,539,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,437 shares of company stock worth $6,677,391. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

