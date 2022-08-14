Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 505.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,529,556,000 after buying an additional 4,743,356 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,069 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after buying an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,172 shares of company stock worth $11,008,626. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN opened at $76.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.