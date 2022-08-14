Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 115,777 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 947.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,777 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 826,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 257,573 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

