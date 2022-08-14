Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 208,550 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 276.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

