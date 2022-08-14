Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 149,300 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 149,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 582,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 138,419 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $889,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 118.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Procore Technologies by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at $236,501,646.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,676 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,324 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

