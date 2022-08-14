Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

ITW opened at $217.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

