Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 423,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,448,640 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

TWTR opened at $44.26 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

