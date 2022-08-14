Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.70. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.