Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

