Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.46 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

