Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.86 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AON were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $301.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.51. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.