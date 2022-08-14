Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

PAAS stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -154.84%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.