Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.76 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

