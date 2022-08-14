Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $7.25 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Alteryx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Alteryx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 63.3% in the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 317,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,583,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

