Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $8.12 Million in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 519,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,203,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $78,636,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $41,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,859,000 after buying an additional 859,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Olaplex Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OLPX opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

