Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.78 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

