Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

