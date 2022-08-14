Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 835,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after acquiring an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

