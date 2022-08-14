Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.1% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

NYSE:HCA opened at $218.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

