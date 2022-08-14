Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,410 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,681,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $464.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.27 and a 200 day moving average of $495.39. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

