Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,764 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

